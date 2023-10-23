Raymond James Trims Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price to $110.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

