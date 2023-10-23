AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,073,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $654,917,000 after buying an additional 3,486,910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 594,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,174,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after acquiring an additional 226,080 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,579,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,453,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,530,000 after acquiring an additional 679,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $19.46 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

