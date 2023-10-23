AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.
Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $19.46 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.
