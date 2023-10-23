Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $20.20

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Embraer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Embraer Stock Down 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

