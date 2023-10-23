Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $20.20

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Embraer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Embraer
Institutional Trading of Embraer
Embraer Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of ERJ stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Embraer
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.