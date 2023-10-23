Analysts Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target at $45.89

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.78. Adient has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adient will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 782.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

