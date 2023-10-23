Brokerages Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Target Price at $31.50

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $57,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $57,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $33,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,236.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $330,303 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

NUS stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $974.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

