Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.14.

NBLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBLY

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$783.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.70. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is currently -29.51%.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

(Get Free Report

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.