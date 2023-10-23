Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.14.
NBLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance
Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is currently -29.51%.
About Neighbourly Pharmacy
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
