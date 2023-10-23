Analysts Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Price Target at $19.80

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $36.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $83.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.20.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. Research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

