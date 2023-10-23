Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Perion Network stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,637 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Perion Network by 522.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 698,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 586,065 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $17,147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,027,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,185,000 after acquiring an additional 420,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Perion Network by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

