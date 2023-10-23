AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOS shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$3.85 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$153.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.90 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.2866153 earnings per share for the current year.

AirBoss of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -18.52%.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.