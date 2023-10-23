Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

