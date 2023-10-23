Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

PFGC opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $118,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,183.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $361,680. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,998 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,326 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

