Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.71.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.54 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73. Shake Shack has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 44.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after purchasing an additional 395,760 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

