McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $287.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.67.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $258.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.85 and its 200 day moving average is $284.24. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,451 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

