Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.26.

DRI stock opened at $140.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $131.33 and a 1 year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $898,491.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,310 shares of company stock worth $14,113,780 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 207.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,215,000 after purchasing an additional 71,462 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

