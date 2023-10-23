DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

DZS Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.24. DZS has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DZS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 551.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DZS by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 451.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DZS by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

