Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $432.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $120.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $110,930.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,275,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,364,834.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 495,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Stories

