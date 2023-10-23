Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

