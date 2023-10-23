Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AC. CIBC cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.59.

TSE:AC opened at C$16.78 on Thursday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.77 and a twelve month high of C$26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.61. The company has a market cap of C$6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The company had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.9210526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

