Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at CIBC

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.07.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$20.87 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.45 and a 12 month high of C$25.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.94.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.01). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The company had revenue of C$2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.5907012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

