Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Lowered to $138.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.81.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.51. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 104.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,747 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 67.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after purchasing an additional 828,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 99.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 91.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,310 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

