Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $700.00 at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $690.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $33.08 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.3 %

LRCX stock opened at $600.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $354.97 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $648.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

