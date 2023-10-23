Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.78 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $32,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

