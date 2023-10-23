RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.35.

NYSE:RNG opened at $27.64 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.04 million. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after buying an additional 7,350,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,799,000 after purchasing an additional 941,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after acquiring an additional 940,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $31,316,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $21,459,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

