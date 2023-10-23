Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

AD.UN opened at C$13.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.37. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$18.83. The stock has a market cap of C$593.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

