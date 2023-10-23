ATB Capital Trims Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Target Price to C$44.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPX. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.45.

CPX stock opened at C$36.10 on Thursday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$35.50 and a one year high of C$50.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.27). Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of C$823.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.4317977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

