Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.38.

TSE CU opened at C$28.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$28.13 and a 52 week high of C$39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$879.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2995984 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.83%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

