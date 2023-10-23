Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has C$20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$25.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Canada Goose and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.09.

Canada Goose Stock Down 0.1 %

About Canada Goose

Shares of GOOS opened at C$16.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$868.99 million, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$15.77 and a 12-month high of C$32.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

