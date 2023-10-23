Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has C$20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$25.00.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Canada Goose and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.09.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOS
Canada Goose Stock Down 0.1 %
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Goose
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.