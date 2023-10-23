Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at National Bankshares

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.79.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$43.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.75 and a one year high of C$56.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.76.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.6512456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.83%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.