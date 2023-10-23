Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Pi Financial cut their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

About Tidewater Renewables

TSE:LCFS opened at C$7.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$268.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25. Tidewater Renewables has a twelve month low of C$6.80 and a twelve month high of C$13.26.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

