JMP Securities Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target to $33.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

