State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $79.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get State Street alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on State Street

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56. State Street has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. State Street’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 997,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.