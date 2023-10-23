Morgan Stanley Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $380.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.91. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $672.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

