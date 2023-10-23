Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Chewy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.68.

CHWY opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74 and a beta of 0.98. Chewy has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,677 shares of company stock valued at $752,210. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,887,000 after buying an additional 952,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,933,000 after buying an additional 438,175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after buying an additional 501,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

