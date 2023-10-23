Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Earns Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $188.00 price target on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL stock opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.47 and a beta of 0.29. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $179.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.43.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $327,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,152,600.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,797 shares of company stock worth $38,057,619. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 91.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $6,393,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.