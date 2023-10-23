Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Ally Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ally Financial by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ally Financial by 424.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,526 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

