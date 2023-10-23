Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Argus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.12.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.