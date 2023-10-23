Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target to $83.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.33.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $1,647,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 961,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,121,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 84.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.