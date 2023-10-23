Stifel Nicolaus Trims Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Target Price to $170.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $186.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.78.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $103.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.82. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.57 and a twelve month high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $244.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

