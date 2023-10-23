Susquehanna Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $38.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after buying an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

