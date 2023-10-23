National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.1 %
NWLI stock opened at $478.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.33 and its 200-day moving average is $390.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.78. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $188.83 and a twelve month high of $488.90.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.