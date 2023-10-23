StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $473.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $141.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 117,610 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.