Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 62,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,071,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 51,305 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

