Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Cellectis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cellectis

Cellectis Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 387.07% and a negative return on equity of 71.63%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 67.2% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.