StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BYFC stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Broadway Financial shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

