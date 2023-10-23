BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $244.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 214.0% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 470,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 320,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

