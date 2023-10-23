StockNews.com Lowers Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITRI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $57.31 on Friday. Itron has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 61.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 693,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 71,108 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Itron by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

