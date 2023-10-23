Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.68.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.
