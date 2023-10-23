Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.77.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
