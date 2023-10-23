Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 15,529,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 3,133,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 151,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.