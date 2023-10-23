Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $122.82 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $122.49 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

