Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 63.17% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Company Profile
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Navios Maritime
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.