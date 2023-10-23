Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 63.17% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

